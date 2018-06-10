BBC Sport - Donegal v Down: Best team won on the day - Burns
Best team won on the day - Burns
- From the section Northern Ireland
Down manager Eamon Burns says he has no complaints over the result of their Ulster SFC semi-final against Donegal.
The Mournemen were dominated in midfield during the game and routinely gave up possession from their own kick outs.
While Donegal advance to the final on 24 June, Down will enter the All-Ireland second round qualifying draw which takes place on Monday morning.