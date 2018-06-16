Women's international hockey: Ireland 1-1 Canada

Ulster's Zoe Wilson scored Ireland's goal in their 1-1 draw with Canada

The Ireland women's hockey team continued their World Cup warm-up with a 1-1 draw against Canada in Dublin.

Zoe Wilson got Ireland's goal with a stroke in the first quarter of the second SoftCo Series game at Serpentine Avenue, with Brienne Stairs equalising for the visitors late on.

It was a much-improved performance from Graham Shaw's side after their 3-0 defeat to the Canadians on Friday.

The series is part of Ireland's preparations for July's World Cup.

Shaw made four changes to his team from Friday's match, with Aisling Naughton, Shirley McCay, Sarah Torrans and Ellen Curran coming in to the starting line-up.

Ireland started strongly and Ulster player Wilson put them in front from a stroke after Naomi Carroll was adjudged to have been bundled over mid-circle.

The equaliser came seven minutes from time when Stairs latched onto a loose ball at close quarters and slotted in.

Canada continued to threaten in the latter stages, but could not create another opening.