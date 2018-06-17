British Superbikes: Glenn Irwin runner-up in race one at Snetterton

Glenn Irwin is competing for Be Wiser Ducati for the third consecutive season

Glenn Irwin finished second behind series leader Leon Haslam in race one of the fourth round of the British Superbike Championship at Snetterton.

The Carrickfergus man took over at the front after leader Bradley Ray crashed out on lap 14 of 16 but encountered tyre problems in the latter stages.

Be Wiser Ducati rider Irwin, 28, moves up to fourth in the standings ahead of Sunday's second race.

Andrew Irwin came off unhurt at turn two on the opening lap on his debut.

Andrew was drafted in to join his elder brother in the Paul Bird Motorsport-managed team after six-time champion Shane Byrne was badly injured in a testing crash on 17 May.

Honda riders Dan Linfoot and Jason O'Halloran, plus Toomebridge Tyco BMW rider Michael Laverty, were all taken out in the crash involving Irwin, who is taking part in the World Supersport series this year.

BSB back after lengthy break

The BSB series was resuming after a six-week break to accommodate the North West 200 and Isle of Man TT international road races, with Glenn Irwin back in competitive action for the first time since securing a 'big bike' double at the North West last month.

Glenn was third fastest in qualifying and looked well placed to add to his maiden British Superbike success at Silverstone in 2017 when he assumed the lead following Buildbase Suzuki rider Ray's departure.

Haslam took over at the head of affairs to secure a fourth consecutive race win and extend his advantage over Ray at the top of the championship to 39 points.

Irwin's result equals his best of the season so far as he also took a second spot at the Brands Hatch Indy round in mid-April.

He finished 12th in the overall championship standings in both 2016 and 2017.

Kawasaki rider Jake Dixon grabbed the final podium place in race one by overtaking Australian Josh Brookes on the final lap.