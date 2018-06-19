Coach Keefe reveals latest Giants signings

Belfast Giants Coach Adam Keefe reveals the latest signings to his roster for the 2018/19 Elite League season.

Defenceman Kendal McFaull and forward Josh Roach have both joined the Giants from the University of Saskatchewan Huskies.

"There's something to be said for young, hungry guys that still have those legs that can really drive up the pace on teams and I think that's something we want to bring this year," said Keefe.