All-Ireland qualifiers: Farneymen make two changes for Waterford trip

Eoin Donelly's injury time goal sent Monaghan out of the Ulster SFC

All-Ireland qualifier second round Venue: Fraher Field, Dungarvan Date: Saturday, 23 June Throw-in: 14:00 BST Coverage: Coverage on BBC Radio Ulster medium wave and the BBC Sport website

Monaghan boss Malachy O'Rourke has made two changes for his side's second round All-Ireland qualifier against Waterford.

Niall Kearns comes into midfield in place of Kieran Hughes with Dermot Malone replacing Dessie Ward in the half-forward line.

The Farneymen will be hoping to bounce back from their injury-time defeat to Fermanagh in the Ulster SFC semi-final.

Waterford surged past Wexford in the first qualifying round.

Following a promising league campaign and a quarter-final victory over Tyrone, Eoin Donnelly's late goal sent Monaghan home in the Ulster SFC at the semi-final stage for the third year in a row.

By contrast Waterford endured a miserable league season, winning just one game as they finished seventh in Division Four.

However they produced perhaps their most convincing display of the year at Wexford park in round one, earning a 1-18 to 3-14 win.

Monaghan: R Beggan; K Duffy, D Wylie, R Wylie; D Mone, V Corey, K O'Connell; N Kearns, D Hughes; R McAnespie, D Malone, F Kelly; C McCarthy, J McCarron, C McManus.