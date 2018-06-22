All-Ireland qualifiers: Armagh make three changes for Sligo game

Armagh defeated Westmeath convincingly in their first round qualifier

All-Ireland qualifier second round Venue: Markievicz Park, Sligo Date: Saturday, 23 June Throw-in: 18:00 BST Coverage: Coverage on BBC Radio Ulster medium wave and the BBC Sport website

Niall Grimley will return from suspension in Armagh's All-Ireland qualifier against Sligo as Kieran McGeeney makes three changes.

Ryan McShane and Oisin Mac Iomhair are also included as Aaron Findon and Joe McElroy drop out alongside the injured Ethan Rafferty.

Ballymacnab's Rory Grugan will captain the side from the half-forward line.

Armagh are seeking to replicate their form in the qualifiers last year which took them to the quarter-finals.

McGeeney was pleased to see his side respond to a disappointing Ulster SFC exit with a convincing 11 point first round victory over Westmeath.

Grimley was sent off early in the second half at Brewster Park for an elbow on Fermanagh forward Sean Quigley.

Armagh had looked out of sorts against Fermanagh however their bright display against an albeit lacklustre Westmeath provided reason for optimism in the Orchard County.

They will also be buoyed by the fact that they have already hammered Sligo this year when the two sides met in a Division Three clash.

McGeeney's side opened their league campaign in January with a 14 point win over Saturday's opponents at the Athletic Grounds.

Armagh went on to clinch promotion to Division Two while Sligo finished fifth.

Armagh: B Hughes; P Burns, A McKay, G McCabe; M Shields, B Donaghy, A Forker; C Vernon, C Mackin; R Grugan, J Hall, N Grimley; R McShane, A Murnin, O Mac Iomhair.