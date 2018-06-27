Irish Open: BBC Sport NI announces TV, radio and online coverage

Rory McIlroy is amongst a field of top golfers set to take part in the Irish Open

BBC Sport NI has announced plans for extensive coverage of this summer's Irish Open across TV, radio and online.

The tournament will take place at Ballyliffin Golf Club from 5-8 July.

BBC One NI will broadcast a 30-minute preview programme on 4 July at 22:40 BST, while Stephen Watson will also present an hour-long TV highlights programme each night of the event.

Radio Ulster will broadcast live from the tournament each day and there will be regular reports on the BBC website.

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy, Graeme McDowell and Darren Clarke will be competing at the County Donegal links course.

Holder Jon Rahm has confirmed he will defend his title, while Ryder Cup hopefuls Thomas Pieters, Alexander Levy and Thorbjørn Olesen will also be taking part.

Spain's Jon Rahm recorded a six-shot victory at the 2017 Irish Open in Portstewart

Radio Ulster's coverage begins at 18:30 on 4 July with Joel Taggart presenting Irish Open Special, a 30-minute programme looking ahead to the first round and hearing from some of the celebrities competing in the Pro-Am event.

The programme is back live from the course on 5 and 6 July at 18:30, while the Summer Club will be live from the Glashedy links on 7 July from 3pm.

Joel will be back on 8 July from 18:30pm for the final day as the Irish Open at Ballyliffin comes to a close.

The BBC Sport NI website will keep fans across all the action during the tournament with leaderboards, reports and interviews.

The highlights programmes will also be available on the BBC iPlayer.