Megan Marrs wins silver at the 2018 British Athletics Championships
City of Lisburn's Megan Marrs wins silver at the 2018 British Athletics Championships after thrilling 100m hurdles final.
Northern Ireland's Marrs beat Jessica Hunter in a photo finish for the silver medal after both athletes finished in 13.37 seconds.
The race was won by former European Junior silver medallist Alicia Barrett.