Peter Hickman hopes to add to his tally of four Ulster Grand Prix wins after securing a hat-trick at last year's meeting at Dundrod.

The Lincolnshire rider has taken victories at the North West 200 and Isle of Man TT this season, and also set a new lap record for the Mountain Course in winning the Senior TT in June, becoming the first rider to lap the circuit at over 135mph.

Hickman will compete for the Smith's Racing team at the UGP from 8-11 August.