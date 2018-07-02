BBC Sport - Manxman Conor Cummins likes 'cut and thrust' of Ulster Grand Prix
Manx rider Conor Cummins is aiming to add to his solitary Ulster Grand Prix victory in 2009 when he competes at next month's international road race over the Dundrod circuit.
Cummins is a former lap record holder at the event and will again be in the colours of the Padgett's Honda team, with whom he achieved podium finishes at the Isle of Man TT last month.