BBC Sport - Ulster Grand Prix 2018: 'Dundrod my favourite circuit' - Lee Johnston
'Dundrod my favourite circuit' - Johnston
- From the section Northern Ireland
Fermanagh road racer Lee Johnston says he is looking forward to competing on his favourite circuit when he races at the Ulster Grand Prix at Dundrod in August.
The Honda Racing rider was pleased with his performances at the North West 200 in May but largely disappointed with his results at the Isle of Man TT in June.
Johnston won both Supersport races and the Superstock event at the 2015 Ulster Grand Prix.