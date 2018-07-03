BBC Sport - Road race sensation Davey Todd focused on Ulster GP after 'unbelievable' Isle of Man TT
- From the section Northern Ireland
Road racing sensation Davey Todd is looking forward to competing at the Ulster Grand Prix for the second time after an 'unbelievable' Isle of Man TT, where he won the Best Newcomer and Best Privateer Awards.
Todd will ride for the Cookstown Burrows Engineering team at Dundrod.
The English rider lapped at almost 128.5mph in his debut year at the TT in June.