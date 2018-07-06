Glenn Irwin: Carrickfergus rider to remain with Be Wiser Ducati team for 2019

Glenn Irwin is set to compete for Be Wiser Ducati in the 2019 BSB series

Carrickfergus rider Glenn Irwin is staying with the Be Wiser Ducati team for next year's British Superbike Championship campaign.

The 28-year-old is currently fifth in the BSB standings, with two runners-up places his best finishes of the season so far.

Irwin, who won both Superbike races at this year's North West 200, joined the Be Wiser team in 2016.

His brother brother Andrew also races for the team.

Andrew came into the set-up in June as a replacement for the injured Shane Byrne.

Glenn Irwin will compete this weekend at a Knockhill circuit where he suffered a significant arm injury in a practice crash 12 months ago.

He said earlier this week that he will not return to race at the Macau Grand Prix in light of the incident which claimed the life of Dan Hegarty last year.

Irwin was declared the winner of the race at the Guia circuit in November after it was stopped on the sixth lap.