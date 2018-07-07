British Superbikes: Keith Farmer takes second Superstock win of season

Keith Farmer won last year's British Supersport Championship

Keith Farmer secured his second win of the season in the British Superstock 1000cc series by taking victory in the first race of the weekend at Knockhill.

The Tyco BMW rider won by five seconds from series leader Billy McConnell, who was in front for part of the race.

Clogher rider Farmer trails Australian McConnell by 13 points in the standings with another 24-lap race to come over the Scottish circuit on Sunday.

Andy Reid was fourth in the race for EHA Racing, with Alastair Seeley 11th.

Aprilia rider Reid, from Jordanstown, is fourth in the championship, with Seeley sixth.

Eugene McManus was fourth in the MotoStar race, with Scott Swann 16th.

Glenn Irwin was fourth in qualifying for British Superbikes, with Michael Laverty sixth and Jake Dixon setting the pole position speed.

Irwin revealed on Friday that he had agreed a deal to remain with his Be Wiser Ducati team for the 2019 season.