William Dunlop killed in crash at Skerries 100 road races

Northern Ireland motorcycle racer William Dunlop has been killed in an incident at the Skerries 100 road races in County Dublin on Saturday.

Dunlop, 32, was taking part in practice for the event when the crash happened.

The Ballymoney man was a member of the renowned Dunlop family and was a winner at the North West 200 and Ulster GP.

William's father Robert died as a result of an accident at the North West 200 in 2008, while his uncle Joey was killed in a crash in Estonia in 2000.

Joey holds the record for the most Isle of Man TT wins with 26, while William's brother Michael has registered 18 wins at the event over the Mountain Course.

William has also competed regularly on the Isle of Man but sat out this year's races after coming home during practice week to be with his pregnant partner Janine.

