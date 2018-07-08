Northern Ireland golfer Graeme McDowell tells BBC Sport NI's Stephen Watson that he is "shocked" by the 'tragic" death of road racer William Dunlop, who was killed in an accident at the Skerries 100 on Saturday.

Speaking at the Irish Open at Ballyliffin, McDowell explains that he was brought up inside the North West 200 motorcycle road race track and that William's father Robert and uncle Joey were two of his sporting heroes as he grew up.