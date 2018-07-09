William Dunlop: Funeral of Ballymoney road racer to be held on Wednesday

William Dunlop won four races at the North West 200 and seven at the Ulster Grand Prix

The funeral of Ballymoney road racer William Dunlop will be held on Wednesday at Garryduff Presbyterian Church at 13:00 BST.

The 32-year-old died in a crash during practice at the Skerries 100 meeting near Dublin on Saturday.

Tributes have poured in for Dunlop, who secured 108 Irish National Road Race wins during a distinguished career.

William's father Robert died at the North West 200 in 2008, while his uncle Joey was killed in a crash in 2000.

The funeral services for Joey and Robert were also at Garryduff Presbyterian Church and William will be buried alongside his father.

Books of Condolence have been opened for Dunlop in the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough.

Flowers have been laid at the Dunlop Memorial Garden in Ballymoney following William's death

These can be signed in Ballymoney Town Hall, Coleraine Town Hall, Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre in Limavady and Sheskburn House in Ballycastle.

William sat out last month's Isle of Man TT to be with his pregnant partner Janine after concerns about a 20-week scan.

The situation improved and the couple were looking forward to the arrival of their second child.

William achieved four wins at the North West 200, including successes in the 125cc and 250cc races in 2009, a Supersport triumph in 2012 and a Superbike victory in 2014.

He won seven races at the Ulster Grand Prix in Dundrod, three in the Supersport class, two on 125cc machines and two in the 250cc class.