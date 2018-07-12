Dublin defender Mick Fitzsimons believes Donegal will provide a tough test for the All-Ireland champions in the Super 8s opener at Croke Park on Saturday.

Donegal go into the new round-robin format as Ulster winners while Dublin are chasing a fourth straight Sam Maguire success.

Fitzsimons discusses the absence of Donegal forward Patrick McBrearty and Dubs team-mate Diarmuid Connolly for the Group Two encounter.