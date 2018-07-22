I ran out of holes at the end - McIlroy

Rory McIlroy insists he has no regrets after a thrilling final day at The Open Championship.

The Northern Irishman eagled the 14th at Carnoustie to move into a share of the lead but he finished two shots behind winner Francesco Molinari.

"I didn't get off to a great start but I hung in there and I battled back and I just ran out of holes at the end," said McIlroy.

