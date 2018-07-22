Francesco Molinari is already looking forward to defending The Open Championship at Royal Portrush.

The Italian produced a flawless final round at Carnoustie to emerge from a star-studded field to win the Claret Jug and will be the defending champion in Northern Ireland next year.

Molinari has played the famous County Antrim links course before when he finished in a tie for 10th place at the 2012 Irish Open.

