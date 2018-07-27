Armoy Road Races: Paul Jordan takes opening Supersport victory

Paul Jordan lifts his first major of the season at the Armoy Road Races on his Yamaha R6

Magherafelt rider Paul Jordan edged a thrilling Supersport 600 race at Armoy on Friday, finishing just 0.007 seconds ahead of Adam McLean.

Michael Sweeney pipped Davey Todd for a podium finish with just over one second covering the first four racers.

The race was reduced to just four laps of the three-mile course after an earlier red flag incident, in which no-one was seriously hurt.

Derek McGee qualified in pole but was forced to withdraw before the race.

The Mullingar rider secured multiple pole positions in Superbike, Supersport, Supertwin and 125/Moto3 classes but developed problems with his Supersport machine and was forced to sit out the first race of the weekend.