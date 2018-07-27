Armoy Road Races: Paul Jordan takes opening Supersport victory

Paul Jordan lifts his first major of the season at the Armoy Road Races on his Yamaha R6
Paul Jordan lifts his first major of the season at the Armoy Road Races on his Yamaha R6

Magherafelt rider Paul Jordan edged a thrilling Supersport 600 race at Armoy on Friday, finishing just 0.007 seconds ahead of Adam McLean.

Michael Sweeney pipped Davey Todd for a podium finish with just over one second covering the first four racers.

The race was reduced to just four laps of the three-mile course after an earlier red flag incident, in which no-one was seriously hurt.

Derek McGee qualified in pole but was forced to withdraw before the race.

The Mullingar rider secured multiple pole positions in Superbike, Supersport, Supertwin and 125/Moto3 classes but developed problems with his Supersport machine and was forced to sit out the first race of the weekend.

Derek McGee will be on pole for a number of Saturday's races at Armoy
Derek McGee will be on pole for a number of Saturday's races at Armoy

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story