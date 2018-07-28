Armoy motorcycling meeting abandoned because of rain after non-racing incident

The Armoy Road Races meeting began in 2008

Saturday's Armoy Road Races have been abandoned because of bad weather after a person was airlifted to hospital following a non-racing incident.

A statement from race organisers said there was no further details on the injured person's condition.

A later statement said the races had been abandoned "given the conditions on the course and the weather today".

"A decision has been made in the interests of safety to abandon this meeting," continued the statement.

It has been a difficult summer for the sport of road racing with top Northern Ireland road racer William Dunlop losing his life in an accident at the recent Skerries 100 and Dan Kneen, James Cowton and Adam Lyon also killed in accidents in races on the Isle of Man.