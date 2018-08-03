Super 8s: BBC pundits tip Tyrone to beat Donegal in Ballybofey

Tyrone and Donegal both finished with 14 players in their last championship meeting in Ballybofey in 2015

All-Ireland Football SFC Super 8s Dates: 04 & 05 August Coverage: Live on Radio Ulster 1341 MW and BBC Sport website

It's one of the most heated derbies in Ulster football and for Tyrone and Donegal, the prize of a coveted All-Ireland SFC semi-final place awaits the winner of Sunday's Super 8's showdown in Ballybofey.

Tyrone have won the most recent meetings in 2016 and 2017, both at Clones, but lost their previous four including two in MacCumhaill Park in 2013 and 2015.

Donegal have an impressive home record, both teams have been extensively rebuilt in recent years, with Tyrone perhaps further down the road in terms of development. A draw will be good enough for the Red Hands to advance on score difference, Donegal need to win.

BBC Radio Ulster pundits Brendan Devenney of Donegal, and Enda McGinley, a former three-time All-Ireland winner with Tyrone, will be there to bring you expert analysis and have given their big pre-match verdicts.

Referee Joe McQuillan will again take charge of Sunday's derby fixture

Is the venue much of a factor?

E McG - It's certainly relevant. It's a unique type of home ground and while it won't bother Tyrone too much having to go there, it's a massive comfort for the younger Donegal players. They suffered a heavy defeat in Clones last year and they'll want to right a significant wrong on their own pitch. Knowing they've gone 21 games without defeat stretching back to 2010 will leave them confident.

BD - As much as home advantage is massive with Donegal going 21 games unbeaten in league and championship stretching back to 2010, that record is on the line like never before. This the toughest test Donegal have had at home during that time. Teams like Dublin and Mayo have come and got draws, but this is a different proposition. Just look at the way Tyrone are moving - they annihilated Roscommon whereas we beat them, we gave Dublin a game for a while, whereas Tyrone pushed them all the way. So even if you judge it on the last few weeks, they are a team in serious form.

MacCumhaill Park's capacity has been reduced from 18,000 to 16,500 because it is an all-ticket game

Do Tyrone have the firepower to get the job done?

E McG - Ritchie Donnelly has come in and is scoring quite heavily and while Connor McAliskey blows hot and cold, he wasn't there last year because of injury so he's an addition. We will see Mark Bradley and Lee Brennan coming in and while they're lacking match practice, they have fresh legs compared to some of the others who've played week after week and will be mad keen to make an impact. Tyrone do now pose a threat in the full-forward line and they still have their counter-attacking game.

BD - We have seen some flashes of brilliance from McAliskey, and while it hasn't happened at times, Lee Brennan and Mark Bradley also carry a threat, as possibly (Niall) Morgan will from frees. With the likes of Mattie Donnelly, Cathal McShane and Niall Sludden - who I think is one of the best players in Ireland - they have power all over the pitch. Frank Burns is a serious runner coming out with the ball. Basically, even if they sit deep, Tyrone have the power to counter-attack.

Have Donegal improved much from last year?

E McG - Younger players like Hugh McFadden are going well and they have brought back some experienced, quality players this year in Leo McLoone and Odhran MacNiallais, who are all playing at the top of their game. Michael Murphy is Michael Murphy and it's up to Donegal where they play him. If he sits deep, that will suit Tyrone perfectly because they can punch holes in the Donegal rearguard. Donegal are definitely carrying more of a threat than last year and their younger players are a year older and wiser from that heavy defeat in Clones. Mind you, Tyrone are a different animal this year too.

BD - They have, but it will still take a massive effort. Shaun Patton's kickouts are a new asset, Neil McGee looked the last day like he's back on the money, and they are playing attacking game which Tyrone will want to clamp down on. They like this free play through the half-back line into the half-forwards and it will be difficult to get that going. Last year Tyrone brushed them aside but they were not right mentally or physically. The hammerings they took from Tyrone and Galway would not happen this year, so in that sense, they have improved and their conditioning is enhanced. But they are coming up against the most rigid defence - and Tyrone can play it like nobody else.

Tyrone manager Mickey Harte talks to his team during last year's Ulster semi-final win over Donegal at Clones

Do they need to play with hearts or heads?

E McG - The atmosphere will be amazing and I just hope it will soak into the players because as a spectator, I hope the game is not as controlled as both teams would like it to be. The modern player is so controlled, his decision-making is under such scrutiny, and that is not a criticism - that's just the way the game has evolved. When you watch hurling the first thing you see isn't tactics, it's passion and skill, but at the minute football is not like that, although it could be. While you appreciate the control, you wouldn't mind a bit of the other as well.

BD - Hearts hopefully, but the teams know each other so well that it will probably be heads. The first half will be cagey, neither side will want to give much away. Tyrone will be saying 'come and break us down' and Donegal won't want to commit too many forward and then get hit on the break. Donegal should try a long, direct, diagonal ball in to Murphy or Michael Langan inside because a goal in such a tight game could be massive.

Who will win?

E McG - The bottom line is the defensive type of play Tyrone use is highly effective. I think they will choke the life out of Donegal and win, ultimately.

BD - The loss of Paddy McBrearty is massive, he is Donegal's top-scorer and if he was there I would say Donegal were slight favourites. If there's only a few points in it, and 13 or 14 points could be enough to win it, you would feel he could have been the difference. Without him, Tyrone are slight favourites.