BSB: Glenn Irwin fifth at Thruxton as Josh Elliott wins Superstock race

Glenn Irwin had to settle for fifth after starting race one from pole position

Glenn Irwin was fifth in the opening British Superbike race at Thruxton on Sunday while Josh Elliott won the Superstock 1000cc event.

Pole sitter Irwin finished more than two seconds behind winner Leon Haslam, with Jake Dixon second and Peter Hickman third on the Smith's BMW.

Michael Laverty and Andrew Irwin crashed out unhurt in separate incidents on lap four.

Elliott took his first win of the season, with Keith Farmer fifth.

Tyco BMW rider Farmer, from Clogher, still leads the Superstock 1000 series from Joe Collier, with Billy McConnell a further point behind.

Carl Phillips from lisburn was 16th in his first outing for the Morello Kawasaki Racing team.

Eunan McGlinchey was second in the Junior Superstock 600cc, while Dublin's Jack Kennedy came home fourth in the Supersport sprint race, with Eglinton's David Allingham seventh.

Glenn Irwin remains third in the Superbike standings ahead of the day's second race at the Hampshire circuit.

The Be Wiser Ducati rider from Carrickfergus has 156 points, with Leon Haslam on 267 and Jake Dixon on 182.

Hickman worked his way through the field to secure a podium despite having spent the previous night on an intravinus drip in Winchester Hospital for a kidney infection.