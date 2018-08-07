European Championships: Donegal man Boyce 19th in 50km walk after brave challenge

Brendan Boyce (second from left) was in second position after 26 kilometres

Donegal man Brendan Boyle finished 19th in the 50km walk at the European Championships in Berlin after being with the leaders for much of the race.

Boyce was second after 26km and fifth after 34km but dropped back as temperatures exceeded 30 centigrade.

The Milford man's time of four hours, two minutes and 14 seconds left him almost 15 minutes behind winner Ukraine's winner Maryan Zakalnytskyy.

Olympic champion Matej Toth took second with Belarus' Dzmitry Dziubin in third.

Boyce's Ireland team-mates Siofra Cleirigh-Buttner and Claire Mooney both failed to progress from the women's 800m heats.

Cleirigh-Buttner finished sixth in her heat in 2:02.80 - just under a second outside her personal best - with Mooney fading in the closing stages to take seventh in her race in 2:04.26.

Mooney set her personal best of 2:01.61 a fortnight ago.

Sligo athlete Chris O'Donnell clocked a season's best of 46.81 in his 400m heat but his time was 0.64 seconds outside a fastest loser's spot.

Robyn Stewart (right) narrowly missed out on securing a place in the Keiren semi-finals in Glasgow

Boylan and Gurley eighth in Madison

In track cycling, Northern Ireland Commonwealth Games competitor Lydia Boylan and her partner Lydia Gurley finished eighth in the Madison event in Glasgow.

The Irish duo finished second in one of the sprints with 20 laps to go but didn't get into medal contention as Denmark took the gold ahead of Russia and the Netherlands.

Northern Ireland's Robyn Stewart narrowly missed out on qualifying for the Keirin semi-finals after finishing second in her repechage race.

Stewart had to go in the repechage after placing fourth in her first-round heat and was then pipped by Russian Daria Shmeleva who took the sole qualifying spot.

In Aquatics, Oliver Dingley reached the one-metre springboard diving final with Darragh Greene progressing to the 50m breaststroke semi-finals.

With only the top 12 securing final spots, Dingley produced an impressive final qualifying dive which moved him up from 14th to 11th spot while his team-mate Jack Ffrench finished 26th overall.

Greene, who missed out on a place in the 100m breaststroke final after a swim-off for the final qualifying spot, was 13th fastest qualifier from the heats after clocking 27.66 seconds.

His team-mate Alex Murphy did not progress after producing a time of 28.09 while Niamh Kilgallen exited in the 200m individual medley after clocking 2:21.97 in her heat.