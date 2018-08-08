Ulster Grand Prix: McGee and Elliot injuries mar Wednesday practice

Dean Harrison
Dean Harrison recorded the fastest lap on the Superbikes
Ulster Grand Prix international road races
Dates: Wednesday 8 August-Saturday 11 August Venue: Dundrod circuit, County Antrim
Riders Derek McGee and Seamus Elliott are both being treated for suspected broken bones following an incident during practice at the Ulster Grand Prix.

McGee, who recorded the fastest time in the Supertwins, and Elliott were injured during the combined Superbike and Superstock practice session.

The session resumed for 25 minutes following the red flag.

Dean Harrison and Peter Hickman dominated the practice day.

McGee has enjoyed an in-form season, claiming his first Isle of Man TT podium in the Lightweight class and taking five wins at Enniskillen and Faugheen.

Ballymoney's Elliot has 19 Irish national road race wins in his career.

Harrison and Hickman traded quickest times in the final combined session to suggest that they will indeed renew their rivalry at Dundrod.

Lincolnshire man Hickman won both Supersports and the opening Superstock race at last year's Ulster Grand Prix while Yorkshire's Harrison picked up both Superbike wins.

At Wednesday's practice it was the Kawasaki rider who again impressed on the Superbikes, recording the fastest time of 3:21.161.

Superbike
1. Dean HarrisonKawasaki 3:21.161
2. Peter HickmanBMW3:21.983
3. Conor CumminsHonda3:22.239
4. Davey ToddKawasaki3:25.510
5. David JohnsonBMW3:25.578
6. Lee JohnstonHonda3:25.767
Superstock
1. Peter HickmanBMW3:23.167
2. Dean HarrisonKawasaki3:25.586
3. Derek McGeeKawasaki3:26.146
4. Davey ToddKawasaki3:27.096
5. Conor CumminsHonda3:27.372
6. Lee JohnstonHonda3:27.420
Supersport
1. Dean HarrisonKawasaki3:32.408
2. Conor CumminsHonda3:32.806
3. Peter HickmanTriumph3:33.435
4. Derek McGeeKawasaki3:34.127
5. Adam McLeanKawasaki3:35.821
6. Davey ToddHonda3:36.556
Supertwin
1. Derek McGeeKawasaki3:44.691
2. Adam McLeanKawasaki3:48.283
3. Daniel CooperKawasaki3:49.269
4. Christian ElkinKawasaki3:51.123
5. Dominic HerbertsonKawasaki3:55.613
6. Jonathan PerryKawasaki3:56.223
Ultra-Lightweight/Lightweight
1. Neil KernohanHonda4:04.859
2. Stephen MorrisonKawasaki4:09.349
3. Lee JohnstonHonda4:09.716
4. Gareth KeysYamaha4:15.774
5. Joey ThompsonYamaha4:24.106
6. Dave WalshKawasaki4:26.559

