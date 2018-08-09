Ulster Grand Prix: Thursday race victories for McLean and Cummins

Supersport race top three - runner-up Adam McLean, winner Conor Cummins and Dean Harrison
Ulster Grand Prix international road races
Dates: Wednesday 8 August-Saturday 11 August Venue: Dundrod circuit, County Antrim
Coverage: Commentary on all races live on BBC Radio Ulster and the BBC Sport website; Highlights on BBC One NI at 22:35 BST on Friday 10 August, 22:30 BST on Sunday 12 August and 22:40 BST on Monday 13 August

Adam McLean secured a maiden Ulster Grand Prix victory while Conor Cummins won at Dundrod for a second time in Thursday's rain-hit racing.

Tobermore rider McLean eased to Supertwins success with Christian Elkin second and veteran Ian Lougher third.

McLean was beaten into second place by Manxman Cummins in the Supersport race and Dean Harrison completed the podium.

Neil Kernohan (Ligfhtweight) and Elkin (Ultra-lightweight) also won but the Superbikes were not run due to a delay.

More to follow.........

Supertwin
1. Adam McLeanKawasaki111.784
2. Christian ElkinKawasaki111.248
3. Ian LougherKawasaki108.284
4. Michael SweeneyKawasaki108.275
5. Davey ToddKramer108.267
6. Joey ThompsonPaton106.575
Supersport
1. Conor Cummins Honda122.974
2. Adam McLeanKawasaki122.203
3. Dean HarrisonKawasaki121.733
4. Davey ToddHonda121.505
5. Peter HickmanTriumph120.410
6. Joey ThompsonKawasaki118.491
Lightweight
1. Neil KernohanHonda110.873
2. Shaun AndersonHonda110.121
3. Darryl TweedKawasaki108.221
4. Stephen MorrisonKawasaki107.681
5. Gareth KeysYamaha107.667
6. Paul GartlandYamaha102.903
Ultra-lightweight
1. Christian ElkinHonda107.712
2. Michal DokouplAriane105.019
3. Nigel MooreHonda101.888
4. Melissa KennedyHonda101.752
5. Lorenzo TiveronHonda101.680
6. Sarah BoylesHonda95.065

Ulster Grand Prix schedule

Saturday 11 August - Roads close for seven-race programme from 09:30 BST to 20:30

Race one - Superstock; Race two - Supersport 600; Race three - Lightweight/Ultra-lightweight; Race four - Superbike; Race five - Supersport 600; Race six - Supertwins; Race seven - Superbike

