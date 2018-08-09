Ulster Grand Prix: Thursday race victories for McLean and Cummins
|Ulster Grand Prix international road races
|Dates: Wednesday 8 August-Saturday 11 August Venue: Dundrod circuit, County Antrim
|Coverage: Commentary on all races live on BBC Radio Ulster and the BBC Sport website; Highlights on BBC One NI at 22:35 BST on Friday 10 August, 22:30 BST on Sunday 12 August and 22:40 BST on Monday 13 August
Adam McLean secured a maiden Ulster Grand Prix victory while Conor Cummins won at Dundrod for a second time in Thursday's rain-hit racing.
Tobermore rider McLean eased to Supertwins success with Christian Elkin second and veteran Ian Lougher third.
McLean was beaten into second place by Manxman Cummins in the Supersport race and Dean Harrison completed the podium.
Neil Kernohan (Ligfhtweight) and Elkin (Ultra-lightweight) also won but the Superbikes were not run due to a delay.
More to follow.........
|Supertwin
|1. Adam McLean
|Kawasaki
|111.784
|2. Christian Elkin
|Kawasaki
|111.248
|3. Ian Lougher
|Kawasaki
|108.284
|4. Michael Sweeney
|Kawasaki
|108.275
|5. Davey Todd
|Kramer
|108.267
|6. Joey Thompson
|Paton
|106.575
|Supersport
|1. Conor Cummins
|Honda
|122.974
|2. Adam McLean
|Kawasaki
|122.203
|3. Dean Harrison
|Kawasaki
|121.733
|4. Davey Todd
|Honda
|121.505
|5. Peter Hickman
|Triumph
|120.410
|6. Joey Thompson
|Kawasaki
|118.491
|Lightweight
|1. Neil Kernohan
|Honda
|110.873
|2. Shaun Anderson
|Honda
|110.121
|3. Darryl Tweed
|Kawasaki
|108.221
|4. Stephen Morrison
|Kawasaki
|107.681
|5. Gareth Keys
|Yamaha
|107.667
|6. Paul Gartland
|Yamaha
|102.903
|Ultra-lightweight
|1. Christian Elkin
|Honda
|107.712
|2. Michal Dokoupl
|Ariane
|105.019
|3. Nigel Moore
|Honda
|101.888
|4. Melissa Kennedy
|Honda
|101.752
|5. Lorenzo Tiveron
|Honda
|101.680
|6. Sarah Boyles
|Honda
|95.065
Ulster Grand Prix schedule
Saturday 11 August - Roads close for seven-race programme from 09:30 BST to 20:30
Race one - Superstock; Race two - Supersport 600; Race three - Lightweight/Ultra-lightweight; Race four - Superbike; Race five - Supersport 600; Race six - Supertwins; Race seven - Superbike