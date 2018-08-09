Ulster Grand Prix: Thursday race victories for McLean and Cummins

From the section

Supersport race top three - runner-up Adam McLean, winner Conor Cummins and Dean Harrison

Ulster Grand Prix international road races Dates: Wednesday 8 August-Saturday 11 August Venue: Dundrod circuit, County Antrim Coverage: Commentary on all races live on BBC Radio Ulster and the BBC Sport website; Highlights on BBC One NI at 22:35 BST on Friday 10 August, 22:30 BST on Sunday 12 August and 22:40 BST on Monday 13 August

Adam McLean secured a maiden Ulster Grand Prix victory while Conor Cummins won at Dundrod for a second time in Thursday's rain-hit racing.

Tobermore rider McLean eased to Supertwins success with Christian Elkin second and veteran Ian Lougher third.

McLean was beaten into second place by Manxman Cummins in the Supersport race and Dean Harrison completed the podium.

Neil Kernohan (Ligfhtweight) and Elkin (Ultra-lightweight) also won but the Superbikes were not run due to a delay.

Supertwin 1. Adam McLean Kawasaki 111.784 2. Christian Elkin Kawasaki 111.248 3. Ian Lougher Kawasaki 108.284 4. Michael Sweeney Kawasaki 108.275 5. Davey Todd Kramer 108.267 6. Joey Thompson Paton 106.575

Supersport 1. Conor Cummins Honda 122.974 2. Adam McLean Kawasaki 122.203 3. Dean Harrison Kawasaki 121.733 4. Davey Todd Honda 121.505 5. Peter Hickman Triumph 120.410 6. Joey Thompson Kawasaki 118.491

Lightweight 1. Neil Kernohan Honda 110.873 2. Shaun Anderson Honda 110.121 3. Darryl Tweed Kawasaki 108.221 4. Stephen Morrison Kawasaki 107.681 5. Gareth Keys Yamaha 107.667 6. Paul Gartland Yamaha 102.903

Ultra-lightweight 1. Christian Elkin Honda 107.712 2. Michal Dokoupl Ariane 105.019 3. Nigel Moore Honda 101.888 4. Melissa Kennedy Honda 101.752 5. Lorenzo Tiveron Honda 101.680 6. Sarah Boyles Honda 95.065

Ulster Grand Prix schedule

Saturday 11 August - Roads close for seven-race programme from 09:30 BST to 20:30

Race one - Superstock; Race two - Supersport 600; Race three - Lightweight/Ultra-lightweight; Race four - Superbike; Race five - Supersport 600; Race six - Supertwins; Race seven - Superbike