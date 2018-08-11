Ulster Grand Prix: Saturday's racing delayed after crash in Superstock opener

From the section

Racing started in sunny conditions at Dundrod on Saturday

Ulster Grand Prix international road races Dates: Wednesday 8 August-Saturday 11 August Venue: Dundrod circuit, County Antrim Coverage: Commentary on all races live on BBC Radio Ulster and the BBC Sport website; Highlights on BBC One NI at 22:35 BST on Friday 10 August, 22:30 BST on Sunday 12 August and 22:40 BST on Monday 13 August

Racing at the Ulster Grand Prix meeting has been halted after a crash in the opening Superstock event at Dundrod.

The incident happened at the Joey's Windmill Section of the course on the fourth lap.

An ambulance quickly attended the scene of the incident which appeared to involve a couple of riders.

Dean Harrison was declared the winner after holding a narrow advantage from earlier leader Pet Hickman following the third lap.

Conor Cummins took third with Davy Todd, Lee Johnston and Paul Jordan completing the top six.

The leaders were about to complete their fourth lap when the race was red flagged.

Harrison set a new Superstock lap record on the lap two.

Ulster Grand Prix schedule

Saturday 11 August - Roads close for seven-race programme from 09:30 BST to 20:30

Race one - Superstock; Race two - Supersport 600; Race three - Lightweight/Ultra-lightweight; Race four - Superbike; Race five - Supersport 600; Race six - Supertwins; Race seven - Superbike