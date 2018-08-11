Ulster Grand Prix: Only four races held before rain leads to abandonment

Hickman was pipped by Harrison in the shortened Superstock race before earning a dominant Supersport win

A stop-start day at Dundrod saw the abandonment of Saturday's rain-hit Ulster Grand Prix after Dean Harrison and Peter Hickman had earned wins.

Harrison won the Superstock race which had to be stopped after a crash which left French rider Fabrice Miguet in a critical condition in hospital.

Hickman triumphed in the Supersport class and won shortened a Superbike race which had been red flagged twice.

Davey Todd has suspected fractures after one of the red flag incidents.

The incident involving Todd happened at the end of lap one in the first running of the Superbike race when Harrison held a slender lead over Hickman.

Following the Superbikes restart, Hickman led after leader Conor Cummins had slid off but deteriorating conditions forced organisers to again call a halt, with Hickman later declared winner.

Race officials then opted to bring forward the Lightweight-Ultra Lightweight race with smaller powered bikes involved and Banbridge man Shaun Anderson and Michal Dokoupil were declared the winners after only two laps were possible.

That meant that only four of the scheduled seven races had taken place - with just one class going the full distance.

Peter Hickman battled with Dean Harrison in a Superstock race held in sunny conditions at Dundrod

Harrison and Hickman produced thrilling duel

As was predicted before the meeting, Harrison and Hickman duelled magnificently in the racing that was possible.

With blue skies above Dundrod in the early part of the day, Hickman led after lap two in the Superstock opener but Harrison's lap record helped him edge into the lead by the end of lap three and he was declared the winner after the red flag incident involving French rider Miguet meant a halt after four of the scheduled six laps.

Harrison took the verdict by 0.21 seconds with Cummins completing the podium positions ahead of Todd, Lee Johnston and Paul Jordan.

Hickman appeared determined to atone for his narrow Superstock defeat in the Supersport class.

Tobermore man Adam McLean led after the first lap but Hickman was at the head of the affairs by the end of the second circuit and had eight seconds to spare at the finish - helped by Harrison's retirement.

Fermanagh rider Lee Johnston took second spot as Cummins earned another podium finish.

Superbike race a frustrating stop-start affair

The blue riband Superbike race was a frustrating stop-start affair with Harrison leading Hickman by 0.30 seconds when the incident involving Todd led to a red flag shortly after lap one.

Cummins led for much of the restarted race only to slide off at Lindsay Hairpin on lap two to leave Hickman ahead but as conditions deteriorated, organisers then halted the race, with the Lincolnshire man later declared the winner ahead of Lee Johnston and Australian David Johnston.

Hoping the smaller machines might be able to handle the conditions better, the Lightweight-Ultra Lightweight hopefuls were sent out but as the mist and rain rolled in, Anderson and Dokoupil were declared the winners after two laps.

Clerk of the Course Neil Johnston said that it had been "an easy decision" to call a halt.

"It was the last thing we wanted to do but riders' safety is paramount at all times. Conditions had deteriorated so much over the last hour," said the Ulster Grand prix chief.

Ulster Grand Prix results

Lisburn and Castlereagh Council Superstock 1. Dean Harrison Kawasaki 13:25.19 2. Peter Hickman BMW 13:25.402 3. Conor Cummins Honda 13:30.33 4. Davey Todd Suzuki 13:30.73 5. Lee Johnston Honda 13:38.38 6. Paul Jordan Kawasaki 13:40.374

Centra Whitemountain 600 Supersport 1. Peter Hickman Triumph 20:55.456 2. Lee Johnston Honda 21:03.391 3. Conor Cummins Honda 21:03.432 4. Adam McLean Kawasaki 21:04.299 5. Michael Sweeney Yamaha 21:23.413 6. Paul Jordan Yamaha 21:23.618

MMB Surfacing Ulster Grand Prix Superbike 1. Peter Hickman BMW 10:27:389 2. Lee Johnston Honda 10:27:938 3. David Johnson BMW 10:31.681 4. Paul Jordan Kawasaki 10:33.699 5. Brian McCormack BMW 10:34.319 6. Sam West BMW 10:46.449

Plant Lubrication Lightweight 1. Shaun Anderson Honda 4:08.921 2. Neil Kernohan Honda 4:09.780 3. Darryl Tweed Kawasaki 4:12.053