BBC Sport - All-Ireland SFC final: Dublin will 'embrace expectation' - Gavin

Dublin will 'embrace expectation' - Gavin

Dublin manager Jim Gavin says Dublin will thrive on the pressure of being heavy favourites against Tyrone as they look to win their fourth All-Ireland title in a row in Sunday's final.

The Dubs have already beaten the Red Hands in the Super 8s and hope to replicate that result in GAA's showpiece event.

Ulster side Tyrone are aiming for a fourth Sam Maguire success under manager Mickey Harte.

Top videos

Video

Dublin will 'embrace expectation' - Gavin

Video

Newcastle are conservative to avoid relegation - Shearer

Video

Man Utd legend Scholes plays for Royton Town

Video

Alisson knows what he did wrong - Klopp

Video

Chelsea doing well but we can improve - Sarri

Video

Normal to concede at start of season - Guardiola

Video

Nuno happy for fans after 'massive' Wolves win

Video

Hammers have made very bad start - Pellegrini

Top Stories