Jonathan Rea says he will be going all out to secure wins in the remaining eight races of the series as he chases a record fourth consecutive World Superbike title.

The Northern Ireland rider enjoys a 92-point advantage over nearest rival Chaz Davies as the series resumes in Portugal after a summer break of more than two months.

The 31-year-old has won 10 of the 18 races staged this year and secured a double success at the Portimao circuit last year.