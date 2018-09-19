British Superbikes: Josh Elliott handed Suzuki ride for Assen

Josh Elliott formerly rode for the Tyco BMW team

Fermanagh's Josh Elliott is to ride in the penultimate round of the British Superbike series at Assen for the OMG Suzuki team on 28 and 29 September.

Elliott, 24, has been handed the chance to partner Gino Rea in the team for which he regularly competes in the British Superstock 1000cc championship.

There are no races for the Superstock 1000s at the Dutch round.

"I'm buzzing for this unbelievable opportunity that the team has given me," said the Ballinamallard rider.

"It will be a great experience and I enjoy riding on the Assen track too. There's not too much difference between the Superbike and the Superstock bike with the Suzuki so the transition shouldn't be too big.

"It will take a wee bit of learning and I'm sure the team will help me with that - we will set little targets and try to achieve those step-by-step."

Superstock success

Elliott lies fifth in the Superstock 1000 standings, having taken a race win at Thruxton in early August and a runner-up spot at Silverstone in early September.

He won the series in 2015 and managed a fifth at the most recent round of this year's championship at Oulton Park last weekend.

Team manager Paul Curran commented: "Moving forward, OMG Racing want to move into a two-Superbike team. Josh has been on the podium at pretty much every round we've been to and has gelled really well with the bike and team.

"The National Superstock 1000 title is now mathematically not possible and was unlikely anyway so we always thought that we would give him a chance on the Superbike.

"There are no expectations of him and in all honesty, it'll be a first for us as we will be running two Superbikes."