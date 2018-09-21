BBC Sport - Jonathan Rea 'hopes' Coalisland circuit will host WSB round

Three-time World Superbike champion Jonathan Rea says he hopes the Lake Torrent circuit in Coalisland will one day host a round of the World Superbike Championship.

Construction has been delayed at the £30m circuit located on a former clay pits site.

It had been thought that a round of the series could be staged at the 2.2-mile County Tyrone course as early as next year after a three-year agreement was struck between the developers and World Superbike owners Dorna.

Top Stories