Ulster Grand Prix organisers welcome cemetery decision

The Ulster Grand Prix is one of the largest annual outdoor events in Northern Ireland

Ulster Grand Prix organisers are pleased with the decision to reject planning permission for a 'super' cemetery on the course.

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council unanimously rejected the proposed 96-acre cemetery at Dundrod.

Over 3,000 letters of objection were handed over to the council.

"We're happy with the decision and it's a positive outcome for everyone, especially the Ulster GP," said Noel Johnston, Clerk of the Course.

Local residents signed objection letters along with members of the Ulster Grand Prix Supporters Club and Dundrod and District Motorcycle Club, who promote the event each August.

"Race fans far and wide felt so strongly about the impact these plans could have on this international event that they launched a 'Don't Bury the UGP' petition," said Des Stewart, chairman of the Ulster Grand Prix Supporters Club.

"This has been supported by motorcycle fans around the world.

"The sheer volume of objections to the unpopular planning application and the packed gallery at the council hearing demonstrates the support and important social, cultural and economic impact the Ulster Grand Prix has in the area and to Northern Ireland tourism."