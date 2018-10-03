World Superbikes: Rea may 'struggle to be close' with Kawasaki team-mate Haslam

Leon Haslam and Jonathan Rea pictured with their children during their days as Honda team-mates

Four-time World Superbike champion Jonathan Rea says having Leon Haslam as his Kawasaki team-mate next year may put a strain on their friendship.

English rider Haslam will replace Tom Sykes in the team's line-up for 2019.

"I don't know how I'm going to be if I have a team-mate who really challenges me week in, week out. I think I would struggle to be close then," said Rea.

"Leon is really good at Phillip Island, the first round, so if he smokes me there it might be hard to deal with."

Rea secured a historic fourth consecutive world title with two rounds to spare by winning at Magny-Cours last weekend but is known to have had a sometimes strained relationship with Sykes.

The duo collided in the early stages of race two during the Czech Republic round at Brno this season, after which Rea said he believed Sykes' intention was clear, even though the clash was deemed a racing incident by stewards.

Further bad blood between the two riders was evident when the Yorkshireman pointed the finger at Rea's crew chief Pere Riba as the reason for the tension between the two, as well as fall-outs within the Kawasaki outfit.

Rea strenuously defended the Spaniard against allegations of being a disruptive influence in the team awning.

In contrast, Rea and Haslam have been long-time friends, competing against each other at British and world level and enjoying a previous spell as team-mates as part of the Ten Kate Team Pata Honda squad in 2013 and 2014.

Haslam and Rea stand on the podium after a World Superbike race at Assen in April 2010

"I don't know how the dynamic is going to play out. Me and Leon, we've been team-mates before and we have families the same age, his kids are the same age as my kids," explained the Northern Irishman.

"When I was trying to find my way in life, surfing people's coaches, I would always gravitate to Leon. I spent countless nights at his house on the farm, training with him and his dad Ron on the bikes, having beers with them, going out and being a kid with Leon.

"Now our wives get on, we've kids the same age, our dads both raced, we've got so much in common. When we were team-mates at Honda there was a great atmosphere in the garage.

"He was better than me in 2010 when he was at Suzuki, finishing second in the championship."

Haslam 'on the brink'

Haslam, 35, had his first full season in World Superbikes riding a Ducati in 2004 and in addition to his Honda and Suzuki rides, he has also campaigned BMW and Aprilia machinery in the global series.

The Derbyshire-based rider has come second in the British Superbike Championship on three occasions but is poised to be crowned champion this year as he heads to the final round at the Brands Hatch GP circuit with a seemingly unassailable 61-point lead.

"Leon is one of the closest riders to me. He texted me the other day asking for road bicycle advice because he wants to start really getting into it," added 31-year-old Rea.

"When he was last in the championship things didn't go his way but at Kawasaki he's going to make huge steps, because I did.

"It's going to be cool. I also need to thank Tom because he is a massive talent and without that competition in the garage I wouldn't be so driven. I thrive with a fast team-mate."