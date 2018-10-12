World Superbikes: Jonathan Rea excited by first Argentina round

World champion Jonathan Rea says he is "excited" about racing on the new El Villicum circuit in Argentina for the first time this weekend.

The Northern Irishman, 31, won a record fourth successive title last month.

"To go to a new track and visit South America and a new country for the first time is exciting and great for the championship," Kawasaki rider Rea said.

Rea has 14 race wins this season - Doug Polen holds the record of 17 from 1991 - with two rounds and four races left.

Rea, who claimed 16 races last year, has won the past eight this season with four doubles successes at consecutive rounds.

He has 470 points - his record is 556 points in a championship season - with up to 100 points available from the final four races.

Kawasaki, who lead by 87 points, can also clinch the manufacturers' championship at the circuit near San Juan.

"Since Magny-Cours I have not had much time to digest winning the championship but I am extremely happy and proud of our efforts to date this season," said Rea.

"But the season is not over and we are going to attack this race weekend like any other. We will try to put celebrations on ice until the end of the season.

"We won't have too much set-up data this weekend so we are starting with a blank sheet of paper.

"Fortunately our Ninja ZX-10RR has a great base setting so it is up to me to learn the track fast, and hopefully enjoy it. I am looking forward to meeting all the Argentinean fans."

As well as sealing a fourth successive world title in France, Rea set a record of 131 podium appearances, surpassing Australian Troy Corser.

He has been on the podium 19 times this year and has 68 career wins in the series.

Race one will take place on Saturday at 20:00 BST, with the second race on Sunday at the same time.