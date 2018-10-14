World Superbikes: Jonathan Rea earns record 10th straight win in Argentina

Jonathan Rea earned his 10th straight World Superbike win despite suffering from food poisoning

Jonathan Rea set a new record of 10 consecutive World Superbike wins by completing a double at the new El Villicum circuit in Argentina.

Rea, 31, won Sunday's race despite suffering from food poisoning.

The Northern Irishman clinched an unprecedented fourth straight world title with five races to spare at Magny-Cours last month.

His latest achievement sees him better the previous feats of nine straight wins by Neil Hodgson and Colin Edwards.

With Race Two in Argentina taking place under a reverse grid format, Rea started eighth but moved up to fifth by the end of opening lap.

Rea's momentum was briefly halted as he jousted with Welshman Chaz Davies but by lap four, the world champion was up to second place.

The Kawasaki star reeled in early leader Xavi Fores by lap eight and went on to achieve a 3.273 victory over the Spaniard with Marco Melandri completing the podium positions and Davies and Englishman Sykes in fifth and sixth spots.

'I didn't think I would be able to finish the race'

"I didn't think I was going to get to the end of the race. I felt really sick again," Rea told Eurosport, after being unable to get much sleep on Saturday night because of the illness.

"I can't believe that I was able to finish that race."

Doubles at the last four rounds of the series had helped the 31-year-old clinch his fourth title in a row.

The Northern Irishman has now won 16 races this season, equalling his 2017 tally, and one behind American Doug Polen's record of 17 set in 1991, with two more races to come in the final round in Qatar later this month.

Rea, who has achieved a record 70 race wins in the championship, now has 520 points - his record is 556 points in a championship season.

His triumph also ensured that Kawasaki took the manufacturers' championship for the fourth time in a row.

Rea's win also equals Carl Fogarty's record of 55 victories with a single manufacturer, the English four-time world champion having set the benchmark on a Ducati.

The world champion's compatriot Eugene Laverty crashed out on lap three while in second place.