Sunflower Trophy: Dean Harrison latest big name to sign up for meeting

Harrison won the Classic TT Superbike class on the Isle of Man in August

Isle of Man TT and Ulster Grand Prix superbike lap record holder, Dean Harrison will race in next weekend's Sunflower Trophy at Bishopscourt.

Harrison, who also was victorious in this year's Classic TT Superbike event, will compete for his Silicone Kawasaki team in the Superbike class.

The Yorkshire man will be making his debut at the county Down meeting.

Harrison made his Irish debut back in 2010 when he competed for local team, McKinstry Racing.

The Sunflower Trophy entry also includes British Superbike racers Danny Buchan and Richard Cooper.

Practice, qualifying and racing will take place at Bishopscourt on Friday 19 October, with five races being staged on Friday afternoon.

The remainder of the race programme will take place on Saturday.