Glenn Irwin: NI rider to miss out on Sunflower Trophy hat-trick

Glenn Irwin won the Sunflower Trophy in 2016 and 2017

Glenn Irwin will miss out on a possible hat-trick of superbike victories at the Sunflower Trophy this weekend.

The British Superbikes star will race in the Supertwins class but will not contest the Superbikes race, which he won in 2016 and 2017.

The Carrickfergus rider's PBM Ducati will be used by John McGuinness at next month's Macau Grand Prix so he will use John Burrows' Kawasaki ER6 this week.

Irwin, 28, holds the Supertwins lap record at the Bishopscourt circuit.

"I'd love to have been able to try and win the Sunflower Trophy for a third year, but it's just not possible this year," said Irwin.

"Martin Jessopp and John McGuinness will be testing the bikes before they go to the Macau Grand Prix and it's now their time to ride the bike and prepare for Macau.

"I completely understand that and I'd want to be getting a ride on the bike for the first time as well before going to a road race, and it's more important that they have the chance to do that."

The Northern Ireland rider set the Supertwin lap record on the Kawasaki ER6 but he will face stiff competition this year.

Newly-crowned British Junior Supersport champion Eunan McGlinchey will compete for McAdoo Racing while Dundrod's Robert Kennedy will ride for Team ILR.

Also in the field will be Scotland's Paul McClung, who made his Sunflower debut in 2016 when he won both Supertwin races.