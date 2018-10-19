Ulster club SFC: Derrygonnelly and Scotstown meet in provincial opener

Ryan Jones scored a crucial goal to help Derrygonnelly retain their Fermanagh title

AIB Ulster GAA Championship Venue: St. Tiernach's Park, Clones Date: Sunday, 21 October Throw-in: 14:30 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Ulster MW; updates and report BBC Sport website

Derrygonnelly begin their bid to become the first Fermanagh club to be crowned Ulster SFC champions when they face four-time winners Scotstown on Sunday.

Harps, who won a fourth straight county title last month, lost to Cavan Gaels in last year's Ulster semi-finals.

No Fermanagh club has won the Seamus McFerran Cup with Enniskillen Gaels the last team to reach the final in 2002.

Scotstown, who have also won four-in-a-row in Monaghan, lost the 2015 final but suffered early 2016 and 2017 exits.

The winners in Clones will advance to an Ulster quarter-final against recently-crowned Down champions Burren on 4 November.

Powered by their inter-county contingent of Rory Beggan, Conor McCarthy, Shane Carey and Darren and Kieran Hughes, Scotstown will be hoping to make amends for their Ulster quarter-final defeat to Kilcar last year and their first-round loss to Kilcoo in 2016.

"We've been in Ulster four or five years now and I think we've only three victories," said Scotstown captain Darren Hughes.

"We've gone out in the first round three times so we've a lot to do."

Derrygonnelly's Jones brothers Ryan, Conall and Garvan helped Harps to reach last year's Ulster semi-finals after losing out to Derry's Slaughtneil in both 2015 and 2016.

Six county finals to be decided

On a busy Sunday afternoon across the province, the remaining six county championships are down for decision.

At Healy Park in Omagh, Coalisland will face Killyclogher in the Tyrone SFC final, which is a repeat of the 2016 decider when Killyclogher won only their second county title.

In Donegal, Naomh Conaill are seeking to go one better than last year when they face Gweedore in the county showpiece.

The Glenties club were beaten by Kilcar in last year's final but they avenged that loss by dethroning the holders in the quarter-finals this year and now face a Gweedore side hoping to claim a record 15th county title.

Crossmaglen Rangers can resume their dominance of the Armagh SFC championship when they face Ballymacnab at the Athletic Grounds.

Crossmaglen, who have won a staggering 43 county titles, have not contested the decider since their 2015 victory over Armagh Harps while Ballymacnab's only previous final appearance was in 2011 when they lost to Cross by 25 points.

Creggan will be looking to carry their league form into this week's Antrim SFC final when they renew their local rivalry against Cargin.

Creggan, who are appearing in their first county final since 1977, thrashed their neighbours by 18 points last Sunday to be crowned Division One league champions and a repeat result would clinch a first senior championship title for the Randalstown club since 1954.

Lavey can bridge a 25-year gap since their last Derry SFC win when they face Coleraine in their county final at Celtic Park on Sunday.

Coleraine will be hopeful of winning their second county title after they upset reigning Ulster champions Slaughtneil in their quarter-final replay earlier this month.

The Cavan SFC final will be contested by Castlerahan and Crosserlough for the first time with both clubs having come through semi-final replays to book their place in Sunday's showpiece at Kingspan Breffni Park.

Donal Keogan's Castlerahan side are looking to finally win the Oliver Plunkett Cup for the first time after finishing as runners-up in each of the past three years.

WEEKEND CLUB CHAMPIONSHIP FIXTURES

AIB Ulster SFC first round

Scotstown (Monaghan) v Derrygonnelly (Fermanagh) - Clones, Sunday, 14:30

Northern Switchgear Antrim SFC final

Cargin v Creggan - Ahoghill, Sunday, 15:30

Leonard Commercials Armagh SFC final

Ballymacnab v Crossmaglen - Athletic Grounds, Sunday, 16:00

Hotel Kilmore Cavan SFC final

Castlerahan v Crosserlough - Kingspan Breffni Park, Sunday, 15:30

O'Neill's Derry SFC final

Coleraine v Lavey - Celtic Park, Sunday, 15:30

Michael Murphy Donegal SFC final

Gweedore v Naomh Conaill - MacCumhaill Park, Sunday, 16:00

LCC Tyrone SFC final

Coalisland v Killyclogher - Healy Park, Sunday, 16:00