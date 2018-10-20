Sunflower Trophy: Richard Cooper takes maiden feature race win at Bishopscourt

Richard Cooper is a former British Superstock champion

Richard Cooper took victory in the feature Sunflower Trophy race on his debut at the end-of-season meeting at Bishopscourt on Saturday.

The Buildbase Suzuki rider came home just 0.015 seconds ahead of MSS Kawasaki's Danny Buchan after 12 laps.

Cooper's success made it a hat-trick of wins for the 35-year-old from Nottingham as he also took Superbike victories on Friday and Saturday.

Glenn Irwin won the Supertwins opener by 1.3 seconds from Dan Cooper.

Michael Laverty, who had been bidding for a seventh Sunflower triumph and a first since 2010, led for the early part of the main race but had to settle for third on the Tyco BMW.

Essex British Superbike regular Buchan is a two-time former winner of the Sunflower.

Silicone Engineering Kawasaki pilot Dean Harrison was fourth, with Paul McClung and Cooper making up the top six.

Buchan was also runner-up behind Cooper in Saturday's Superbike outing, with Laverty third.

Newly crowned British Junior Supersport champion Eunan McGlinchey completed the podium in the Supertwins on a McAdoo Kawasaki.

Robert Kennedy was the Supersport winner, with Eugene McManus a double victor in the 125cc/Moto3 class.