Northern Ireland rider Eugene Laverty is dropped from World Superbike team

Laverty recorded a first pole position and two podium finishes after suffering a pelvic injury earlier this season

Northern Ireland's Eugene Laverty has been dropped from his World Superbike team for next season.

The Toomebridge rider is looking for a new seat for 2019 after Shaun Muir Racing replaced him with former world champion Tom Sykes.

The 32-year-old felt he had done enough to secure his seat in the team which will switch from Aprilia to BMW machinery next year.

Laverty missed three World Superbike rounds this season with an injury.

However, he returned to secure a first pole position and two podium finishes.

He is currently in ninth place in the World Superbike Championship, one place ahead of already-axed team-mate Lorenzo Savadori.

Sykes is four-time World Superbike champion Jonathan Rea's team-mate at Kawasaki and is fourth in the standings with one round remaining.

‬