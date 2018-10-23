Ulster Grand Prix: Race days announced for 2019 Dundrod meeting

Peter Hickman was a double winner at the abandoned Ulster GP meeting in August

The Ulster Grand Prix race days will take place on Thursday 8 August and Saturday 10 August in 2019, the organising Dundrod Club has confirmed.

Four races are again scheduled for Thursday afternoon, with a seven-race programme pencilled in for Saturday.

Practice will take place on Wednesday 7 August and on Thursday morning.

French rider Fabrice Miguet died after an incident at Joey's Windmill this year and the racing was curtailed by adverse weather conditions.

Peter Hickman was named man of the meeting in August after following up his hat-trick in 2017 with a Superbike and Supersport double in 2018.

Thursday's race schedule is set to include the first of the meeting's three Superbike races, plus Supersport, Supertwins and Ultralightweight/Lightweight classes.

Saturday's running order involves two Superbike events, plus outings for Superstocks, Supersport x2, Ultralightweight/Lightweight and Supertwins.

The number of newcomers at the meeting will again be restricted next year year and Superbike, Superstock, and Supersport races will only be open to international licence holders with national licence holders eligible to compete in the other classes.

Clerk of the Course Noel Johnston said: "My key message for everyone, but specifically newcomers, is that Dundrod is an extremely fast and technical circuit which must be treated with respect, and that means doing a serious amount of groundwork before taking your place on the grid.

"Unfortunately, this year we had less than perfect weather conditions and had to delay and abandon some of the races on the Saturday.

"We were gutted for the fans and all the teams and riders that had travelled over for the event, it was very unfortunate after all the hard work that had been put into the event."