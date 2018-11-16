Andrew Irwin: Carrickfergus rider joins British Superbike Honda team

Andrew Irwin made his BSB debut with Be Wiser Ducati in June 2018

Northern Ireland rider Andrew Irwin will compete for Honda Racing in the 2019 British Superbike series.

An injury to Shane Byrne gave Irwin the chance to make his BSB debut this year when he teamed up with older brother Glenn at Be Wiser Ducati.

The Carrickfergus racer claimed an impressive eight top-10 finishes to earn a ride for the 2019 season.

"Honda has such a pedigree and most of the top riders in the world have ridden for them," said Andrew.

"To be part of that racing history and heritage really excites me.

"This year was my first year in Superbike and was a huge learning curve. Towards the end of the season I found my way and felt it was all coming together, so now with Harv [Beltran] and the team I will be aiming for the Showdown, which I believe is a realistic target."

Honda will reveal the identity of their second rider in the near future following the departures of Dan Linfoot and Jason O'Halloran.

"Firstly I would like to thank Dan and Jason for all their hard work over the last few years, it's been a pleasure working with them," said Honda Racing team manager Havier Beltran.

"Moving into 2019 we have an exciting season ahead of us with Andrew in the Superbike class, we're back in Superstock 1000 with Tom (Neave) and we have the CBR500R with Will (Lathrope) in the Junior Supersport class."