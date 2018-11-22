Alastair Seeley to ride for EHA Racing in 2019 British Supersport series

Alastair Seeley has continued his winning form in British Supersports

Alastair Seeley is to ride for the EHA Racing Yamaha team in the 2019 British Supersport series.

The former British Supersport and Superstock champion will spearhead the Eglinton team's campaign on R6 bikes.

Seeley, 39, won both Supersport races at the North West 200 this year as well as setting a new class lap record.

The Carrickfergus rider was drafted into the EHA team for the final four rounds of the British series and took four wins from six podium finishes.

That impressive form was enough to convince the team that Seeley was the correct choice to head up a one-bike effort in next season's middleweight division.

"Riding for EHA Racing was the highlight of my season in 2018, and while I was signed primarily to ride the North West 200, to be able to come in and show the strength of the package - and my own capabilities in the British Supersport class - at the final four rounds, was very enjoyable," said Seeley.

"I'm over the moon to have secured a deal with EHA Racing for the 2019 British Supersport Championship, and I firmly believe we can go on and grab the team their first British championship title and my second in the Supersport class."

Recounting his season with EHA Racing, Seeley added: "I clicked with the team and the package from the word go this season and had a lot of fun, and now that we have a full season to show our real strength - I think we can kick-on and raise the bar to a whole new level."

Team Manager Gail Allingham added: "Alastair did a great job for us this season on the EHA Racing Supersport machine, so when we eventually decided to continue in the class, he was the obvious choice.

"He fitted in well with the team, which is important for us, but his desire and commitment for success was very impressive and we can now look ahead with renewed optimism."