British Superbike Championship: David Allingham moves up to main class for 2019

David Allingham finished sixth in this year's British Supersport Championship

Eglinton man David Allingham will race in the British Superbike Championship for the first time in 2019.

The 23-year-old's EHA Racing team have opted to move to the Superbike class after several seasons of competing well in the Supersports.

Allingham, who finished sixth in this year's British Supersport Championship after a season which included a win at Brands Hatch, will race a Yamaha bike.

"I've had one eye on this move for a couple of seasons," said Allingham.

"We've won races in Supersport and competed at the sharp end.

"I've no illusions at the size of the task but I'm confident we can, with a lot of hard work, match those I've already mentioned and establish ourselves in the series as a worthy team and rider package."

Allingham will race a CF Motorsport prepared EHA Racing Yamaha.

"I was able to get some laps on the bike a couple of weeks ago in Portugal, and although we weren't racing out there, I immediately felt at home on the R1."