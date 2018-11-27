Josh Elliott: NI rider secures BSB place for 2019

Josh Elliott competed in rounds 11 and 12 of the 2018 BSB Championship

Josh Elliott will compete in the 2019 British Superbike Championship for the OMG Racing team.

The Northern Ireland rider was promoted to contest the final two rounds of the 2018 premier class after he impressed in the British Superstock Championship.

The 24-year-old made his BSB debut at Assen in September and also raced at Brands Hatch in the final round of the season.

Elliott will join team-mate Luke Mossey on the grid for 2019.

"It's going to be ultra competitive next year in BSB and I'm really looking forward to the challenge," said Elliott.

"I can't wait to get back out on the OMG Racing Suzuki in Cartagena this week and the preparations are already underway to build on what we learned last season."

The County Fermanagh native finished in fifth place in the 2018 Superstock Championship, having taken a race win at Thruxton and a runner-up finish at Silverstone before his elevation to the BSB series.

Elliott finished in 18th place on his BSB debut at Assen and a fortnight later he was running inside the top 10 at Brands Hatch before finishing in 15th position.

"I am really happy to have Josh on board for the 2019 Bennetts British Superbike Championship season, with the two rounds he did last season with no testing at all we were pleased with the results and the pace that he showed," said OMG Racing's team principal Paul Curran.

"With a full season and testing schedule and mentally knowing that it's his bike for the year can only bring good things. It will be a good year for him and we can look to build and improve on his setup and performances at the end of last season."

The opening round of the 2019 will take place at Silverstone on 19-21 April.