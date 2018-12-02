Ulster champion Gerard Kinghan to ride Yamaha R1M for IFS Racing in 2019

Gerard Kinghan will enter the 2019 season as the defending Ulster Superbike Champion

Reigning Ulster Superbike champion Gerard Kinghan is to ride for the IFS R1M Racing team in 2019 as he sets out to successfully defend his title.

The Randalstown rider's team, which is backed by long-standing sponsor Graeme Hanna, will come under the management of Simon Barron.

Kinghan formerly competed in the British 1000cc Superstock Championship.

"I'd love to still be at the sharp end in England but running your own team just became too costly," said Kinghan.

Jeremy McWilliams used the same IFS Yamaha at last month's Red Bull F1 and Superbike festival outside the Belfast City Hall.

"I enjoy the racing at home and I am hoping the fans will return to the short circuits as the racing has become very close and enjoyable," explained Kinghan.

A close neighbour of motorcycle race stars Michael and Eugene Laverty Kinghan is over the moon in winning this years Championship title.

"I have worked hard at my racing but I must pay special thanks to my parents who have supported me all the way through good and bad times.

"My ultimate goal is to win races in 2019 for my IFS race team but also to enjoy the sport that has been a big part of my life."