Paul Heatley: Crusaders winger wins November Player of the Month award

Player of the Month Paul Heatley collects his trophy from NIFWA Chair Keith Bailie

Crusaders winger Paul Heatley has won the NIFWA Player of the Month award for November.

It is the first time the former Carrick Rangers man has won the monthly accolade.

The gong makes it an award double for Heatley, whose volley in the Crues' home win over Glenavon was named Goal of the Month on Thursday.

"It's great to finally win one of these awards," said Heatley.

The forward has been in fine form in recent weeks, helping Crusaders to four league wins during November by scoring five goals.

"I've been named in the Team of the Year a few times, but this is actually my first monthly award, so it means a lot to me," Heatley added.

"I have to thank Stephen Baxter and my teammates because our success in November was a team effort.

"We made a slow start to the season but I feel that we are getting back to our best."

Linfield striker Andrew Waterworth was second, while Ballymena United defender Jonny Addis was third.