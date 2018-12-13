Northern Ireland's James Reid earns a spot on senior GB judo squad

Silver medallist James Reid and NI Judo performance coach Chloe Cowen Vickers

Northern Ireland judo competitor James Reid's silver medal win at the British Championships has been rewarded with a place on the 2019 British Senior squad.

Reid, 21, won five matches to reach the final of the under 90kg division at the championships in Sheffield.

The Belfast-based athlete narrowly lost the decider against multiple World Cup medallist Frazer Chamberlin of England.

A place in the senior squad means Reid can compete on the International Judo Federation's World Tour next year.

NI Judo performance lead coach and former Olympian Ciaran Ward revealed that Reid had targeted the tournament from the beginning of the year: "This is a great result for James and I am delighted that he has reaped the benefit of the demanding schedule he endured in preparation for these Championships.

"James and his NIPP colleagues participated in one of the world's toughest training camps in Japan for two weeks to ensure he was in the best possible shape for this year's British Championships, this was James' target event for 2018 and he has done well to make the transition so quickly from Junior where he also won a silver medal two years ago, to the Senior GB Men's Team."

"This is a result that marks his progression towards his ultimate goal of a Commonwealth Games medal in Birmingham 2022."